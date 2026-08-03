Assam Floods: SAPTUSS continues Relief Drive in Upper Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Prathomik TET Uttirno Shikshak Samaj (SAPTUSS) has continued its relief efforts in the flood-ravaged districts of Upper Assam, extending assistance to affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat following the recent devastating floods.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, members of its district committees from Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Charaideo have been visiting flood-affected areas and providing relief to the victims. On July 30, two teams led by SAPTUSS central committee president Trailokya Deka, working president Diparnab Ghosh, and general secretaries Kulajit Thakuria and Partha Pratim Gogoi carried out relief distribution in several flood-hit villages of Nazira in Sivasagar district, including Maut Gaon, Rajapul (Sandikoi Gaon), Rajapul (Duwara Gaon), Lefera Gaon, Balmiya Gaon, Jelengitop, Khutira Habi, Tipomiya and Dibodoriyah.

The organisation distributed around 20 essential relief items, including blankets, bed sheets, T-shirts for adults and children, women’s clothing, undergarments, sanitary napkins, girls’ frocks, talcum powder, soap, Dettol, phenyl and detergent powder among flood-affected families.

In addition, the district committees of Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Kamrup joined the central committee in distributing six more essential items, including buckets, mugs, scarves, laundry soap, utensils and sarees. The organisation said the relief materials varied from place to place depending on local requirements.

SAPTUSS stated that its relief distribution programme is continuing in the flood-affected areas through the coordinated efforts of its central and district committees.

Also read: Floods Ravage Assam’s Xatras, Damage Centuries-Old Manuscripts Ahead of Holy Month Bhado