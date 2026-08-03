Floods Ravage Assam’s Xatras, Damage Centuries-Old Manuscripts Ahead of Holy Month Bhado

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The recent deluge in Upper Assam has not only destroyed the dwellings of the people and public property but also caused havoc in some of the xatras and namghars. With the Assamese holy month of Bhado approaching, the usual hustle and bustle of preparations for ‘naam-prasanga’ in the xatras and namghars is yet to pick up momentum this time.

The Sri Sri Medhijan Gajala Satra in Amguri of Sivasagar district has also been affected by the floodwaters. When the doors of the xatra were opened for the first time in around 15 days since the deluge, people were horrified to find mud and slush inside and many precious xanchipat manuscripts (traditional, highly durable

hand-written and painted documents processed from the bark of the xanchi tree, scientifically named Aquilaria malaccensis) were found damaged.

A local person associated with the xatra said, “Our xatra is only 50 metres from the Jhanji river and there is no embankment on this stretch of the river. On July 19, the suddenly rising water from the river came overflowing and entered the xatra. The slushy water was knee-high inside the xatra premises. There are many ancient manuscripts like Kirtan, Dasamo, Ghoxa and Ratnawali, etc. and many have been damaged by the muck left behind by the floodwaters. Today, we opened the doors of the monikut (sanctum sanctorum) and cleaned it as the Bhado month is approaching. However, we’re deeply pained by the loss of our precious manuscripts. In the past 15 days, the regular naam prasanga and other rituals were affected, and it will take some time for things to get back to normal.”

He went on to say, “As our xatra is very near the Jhanji River, we appeal to the Chief Minister to take measures to protect our xatra from floodwaters.” The Sri Sri Medhijan Gajala Satra dates back to the 16th century AD.

The holy month of Bhado is dedicated entirely to spiritual reflection, purification, and prayer in the Ekasarana tradition. Bhado marks the sacred Tirubhav Tithi (death anniversaries)

of Vaishnavite saints Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Mahapurush Madhabdev. It also coincides with the celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami. Naam-Prasanga, or the continuous, rhythmic devotional congregational singing, is held throughout the holy Assamese month of Bhado (August–September) in the xatras and namghars across Assam.

Also Read: Centre Releases Rs 379 Crore Advance SDRF to Assam for Flood Relief