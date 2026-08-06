Assam Floods: Vedanta Group Contributes Rs 7 Crore to CM’s Relief Fund

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Vedanta Group has contributed Rs 7 crore towards flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam, extending support as the state continues to deal with the aftermath of the recent floods.

Acknowledging the contribution in a post on X, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Vedanta Group and its Chairman, Anil Agarwal, for assisting the state during the crisis.

The Chief Minister said Anil Agarwal had consistently supported Assam’s growth and noted that the Vedanta Group had made significant investments in the state. He expressed gratitude for the company’s contribution, describing it as a reflection of its commitment to social responsibility and its continued support for the people of Assam. The financial assistance comes as the state government continues relief operations and rehabilitation measures for communities affected by the floods.

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