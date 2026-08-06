Assam: Dikom Tea Estate Workers Donate Rs 1 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a remarkable display of brotherhood, compassion, and social responsibility, the workers and employees of Dikom Tea Estate have voluntarily contributed Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to support thousands of people affected by the recent devastating floods across Assam. A delegation comprising representatives of the Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS) and the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangh (ACMS) from Dikom Tea Estate handed over the cheque to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, at the Dibrugarh Secretariat Bhawan during his visit to upper Assam.

Dikom Tea Estate, operated by Rossell Tea Limited, is one of the leading tea estates in Upper Assam.

What makes this contribution particularly significant is that it is believed to be the first instance where tea plantation workers have voluntarily pooled their own hard-earned earnings to extend financial assistance to flood-affected families. The contribution is far more than a financial donation. It is a heartfelt expression of solidarity with fellow citizens during one of the state's most challenging times.

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