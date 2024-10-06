Assam: Food safety drives during Durga Puja in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, the Department of Food and Safety has launched a series of inspections at food stalls across Guwahati. The goal is to ensure that vendors maintain proper hygiene standards and provide safe food to devotees.

Food safety inspectors will conduct surprise visits at various times of the day, collecting food samples for on-site testing using mobile vans. This rigorous approach aims to prevent food-borne illnesses that have marred previous festive seasons. To boost city-wide checks, a mobile van dubbed “Safety on Wheels” will visit multiple locations, testing food samples and enforcing hygiene protocols. This initiative addresses concerns over temporary food stalls, which have been linked to food poisoning cases in the past.

Citizens are advised to be cautious when purchasing food from stalls. “If they notice any suspicious practices, such as dirty equipment or food left in the open, they should report it immediately,” the official said.

Also Read: Assam: Thematic pandals for Durga Puja festival depict creativity in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)