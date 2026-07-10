Assam: Food safety enforcement highlights need for consumer awareness alongside inspections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Recent food safety enforcement has brought renewed focus not only on adulteration in the food supply chain but also on the role of consumer awareness in preventing food-borne illnesses.

Following separate incidents involving suspected adulteration of vegetables and the alleged use of banned substances in fruits entering local markets, food safety authorities have intensified inspections across the state. Officials said they have strengthened surveillance at wholesale markets, retail outlets and key entry points to detect harmful or unauthorised substances in fruits and vegetables and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

While regulatory action aims to curb adulteration at the source, experts said safe food practices at the household level are equally important. They noted that several commonly held beliefs about food safety continue to persist despite lacking scientific evidence.

One such misconception is the “five-second rule” — the belief that food dropped on the floor remains safe to eat if picked up quickly. Food safety experts cautioned that bacteria and other microorganisms can transfer to food almost immediately upon contact with contaminated surfaces. They said the extent of contamination depends on factors such as the condition of the surface, the surrounding environment and the type of food, making the rule scientifically unreliable.

Experts also warned against relying solely on smell, taste or appearance to determine whether food is safe. Harmful bacteria may be present even when food appears fresh, underscoring the importance of proper storage, refrigeration and thorough cooking.

“People have become more cautious after the recent incidents. I now make it a point to wash fruits and vegetables properly before cooking or eating them,” said Rituparna Das, a resident of Guwahati.

College student Abhishek Kalita said awareness should go hand in hand with enforcement. “Food safety is not only the responsibility of the authorities. Consumers should also know which practices are safe and which are simply myths passed down over the years,” he said.

Office-goer Nabanita Sharma welcomed the intensified inspections but stressed the need for consistency. “Regular checks in markets will build public confidence. Consumers also need awareness campaigns so that they can make informed choices,” she added.

Officials said the surveillance drive will continue across Assam as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety monitoring. Experts believe that sustained enforcement, coupled with informed consumer behaviour and adherence to basic hygiene practices, will be key to reducing the risk of food-borne diseases across the state.

Also Read: Minister Ashok Singhal Reviews Key Public Health Sectors, Calls for Tighter Food Safety and Drug Control