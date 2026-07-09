Minister Ashok Singhal Reviews Key Public Health Sectors, Calls for Tighter Food Safety and Drug Control

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research Minister Ashok Singhal on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen the state’s food safety mechanism while chairing a comprehensive review meeting on key public health sectors at Janata Bhawan.

The meeting reviewed the functioning of the Assam State AIDS Control Society, Assam State Blood Transfusion Council, Food Safety Department, Drug Control Administration, and the Birth and Death Registration system. During the review, the Minister assessed the progress of ongoing schemes, quality of services, implementation of various programmes, and future action plans of the departments. He stressed the need for greater coordination and accountability among all wings of the Health Department to ensure transparent, efficient and timely delivery of public services.

Expressing concern over food safety, Singhal instructed officials to take all necessary measures to further strengthen enforcement across the state. He directed the Food Safety Department to intensify regular inspections of markets, hotels, restaurants, food manufacturing units and other food business establishments. He also called for strengthening the collection and laboratory testing of food samples and ensuring strict implementation of the Food Safety Act to safeguard public health. The meeting also reviewed the functioning of the Drug Control Administration, with emphasis on making the regulatory system more effective. Discussions were also held on improving the quality of blood transfusion services across the state and ensuring more efficient implementation of the Birth and Death Registration system.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery, the Minister urged all departments to work with greater responsibility to provide better, safer and more accessible health services to the people of Assam.

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