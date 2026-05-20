Assam Forest Officer Caught Taking Rs 2 Lakh Bribe in Kokrajhar, Arrested Under Prevention of Corruption Act

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Abinash Basumatary, Divisional Forest Officer, Parbatjhora Forest Division of Kokrajhar District, BTR, had demanded Rs 9,75,000 as a bribe from the complainant in connection with the release of payment against the complainant's bills. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Tuesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Parbatjhora Forest Division, Suparighat, Kokrajhar District. Abinash Basumatary was caught red-handed in the office chamber immediately after he accepted Rs 200,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station vide ACB P.S. Case No. 16/2026, under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 1988 (as amended in 2018). Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

Also Read: Assam ACS Officer Dismissed for Rs 3,000 Bribe: Government Imposes Strict Anti-Corruption Penalty