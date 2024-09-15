Assam: Form an all-party delegation to visit Kachutoli, Debabrata Saikia to Speaker

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia has appealed to Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary to lead an all-party delegation of the state assembly to visit the Kachutoli area of Sonapur Revenue Circle.

In a letter to the Speaker, Saikia said, “You must be aware of the situation in the Kachutoli area under Sonapur Revenue Circle of the Kamrup Metropolitan District, wherein police had to resort to firing in order to evict some people from government land, which led to the deaths of two persons and inflicted injury to many others. As per the government report, the evicted persons also attacked the government team that had gone for eviction, inflicting injury to many officers and police personnel.”

“As legislature, we frame the laws, and the executive authorities implement the laws passed by Parliament and Assembly. In cases of eviction, the Supreme Court as well as the Gauhati High Court have stated that notice to the encroachers before evictions from any kind of land must be served; otherwise, it will be a violation of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India. Our Chief Minister has openly made a statement that encroachers on government land need not be served notice,” the letter said.

“Secondly, in reply to a recent RTI, the Revenue Officers of Kamrup Metropolitan District have categorically stated that there is no encroachment of any kind in Sonapur Revenue Circle. The government action since 9th September, 2024, leading to forceful eviction, resulting in the death of encroachers and injury to officials on 12th September, 2024, is in contradiction to the RTI reply dated 29th August, 2024,” Saikia added in his letter.

Saikia further said that ‘in the interest of upholding the Constitution of India to give justice to citizens of the state, I request you to constitute an ‘All Party Delegation’, led by your honour, to visit the area to take stock of the situation, leading to casualties, causing death to human life, and injury to government officials.’

