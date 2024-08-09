Assam: Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia moves HC against prepaid electric meters

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, with a petition against the mandatory implementation of smart prepaid electricity meters in Assam.

In his petition, Saikia prayed (i) to the high court to suspend the mandatory implementation of smart prepaid electricity meters in Assam until a comprehensive review and consultation process is conducted with all stakeholders, including consumer bodies.

(ii) Ensure that consumers retain the right to choose between prepaid and post-paid meters, as provided under Section 47(5) of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.

(iii) Direct the government and DISCOM to address technical, financial, and operational concerns associated with smart prepaid meters before any further rollout.

(iv) Consider the socio-economic impact of unemployment resulting from the shift to smart prepaid meters and propose measures to mitigate this impact.

The petitioner said, “Prepaid meters require consumers to pay in advance for their electricity usage. This system disproportionately affects the poorest of the poor, who may struggle to make upfront payments, leading to frequent disconnections and subsequent reconnection charges. This financial burden exacerbates their already precarious living conditions.”

On unemployment, Saikia said, “The mandatory shift to smart prepaid meters will lead to the unemployment of many meter readers and billing staff employed by the distribution company (Discom). This mass unemployment will have severe socioeconomic repercussions, especially since we are already grappling with high unemployment rates.”

On technical and operational issues, Saikia said, “Consumers face significant challenges with the accuracy and reliability of smart meters. Instances of erratic hilling and technical glitches in other states where such meters have been implemented highlight the potential for widespread inconvenience and financial loss for consumers in Assam.”

The petitioner further said, “There have been protests among all sections of people, as reported in newspapers. On social media, people express their anger and unhappiness with prepaid meters, stating that postpaid meters had lower fees and monthly bills. Daily, people urge that the old postpaid meter is better than the prepaid meter.”

