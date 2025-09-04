Assam: Former BJP MLA Binanda Saikia and Former AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita Quit Parties

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant political development, former BJP MLA Binanda Saikia and former AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita tendered their resignations from their respective parties on Wednesday. Saikia, a three-time legislator from Sipajhar constituency, and Kalita, who represented Kamalpur constituency, submitted their resignation letters to their state party presidents. Both leaders have stepped down from the primary membership of their parties as well as all associated responsibilities.

Also Read: BJP stages massive protest rally in Dibrugarh against Rahul Gandhi