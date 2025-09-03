BJP stages massive protest rally in Dibrugarh against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a massive protest rally in Dibrugarh demanding a public apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Late mother during a programme in Bihar.

The rally, organized by the BJP Dibrugarh district committee, commenced from the party’s district office near the Overbridge and culminated at the Old High School field in Phool Bagan. Party leaders and workers condemned what they described as a shameful insult by the Congress leadership towards the Prime Minister and his Late mother.

Among those who took part in the protest were Minister Bimal Borah, Minister Prasanta Phukan, MLAs Binod Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi, former MP Topon Gogoi, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Rituparna Baruah, along with several senior BJP leaders and workers. Protesters also staged a demonstration in front of Rajiv Bhavan in Dibrugarh, reiterating their demand that Rahul Gandhi issue an unconditional apology for his remarks.

