Assam: Former Secretary General of AXX Satish Chandra Choudhury Passes Away

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The former secretary general of Axam Xahitya Xabha and a known literarian, Satish Chandra Choudhury, passed away on Monday. The members of Axam Xahitya Xabha mourned his death. Satish Chandra Choudhury wrote many books. The Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Dass, offered floral tribute to Choudhury and said, “Satish Chandra Choudhury contributed immensely towards making the Axam Xahitya Xabha powerful.”

