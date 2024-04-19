Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) observed ‘Nijor Din’ on first day of Assamese New Year

DOOMDOOMA: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) in association with its branches across the state observed Nijor Din on the first day of the Assamese New Year every year. On this day AXX felicitated senior citizens of the state who contributed immensely to the various fields of the society.

This year Doomdooma Satadal Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX) former president, Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah, social activist Ananta Khataniar, poet Golok Deka and Anima Kakoti Debroy and former teacher Lalan Prasad Gupta were felicitated on the day. A delegation of DSSXX led by its president Bimala Baruah, vice president Joysurjya Bora, secretary Deben Deka and members Nityananda Das, Jonali Saikia Deka, Pranita Chakraborty Sharma visited the residences of those five persons and felicitated them with a phulam gamocha, a citation and a bundle of books.

The Rupai Satadal Sakha Xahitya Xabha and Barhapjan Sakha Xahitya Xabha also felicitated a few renowned senior citizens of their respective jurisdiction.

