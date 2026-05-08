Assam forms state-level panel to enforce Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has constituted a State-Level Committee for the effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 under Rule 19 of the new rules and in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated February 19, 2026, in Civil Appeal No. 6174/2023.

According to a notification issued by the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, the committee will be chaired by the Chief Secretary of Assam and will include senior-most secretaries from key departments such as Urban Affairs, Education, Revenue, Power, Finance, Health, Industries, Tourism, Agriculture, and Panchayat & Rural Development.

The Special Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department will serve as the Member Secretary. Representatives from the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), the municipal corporations of Guwahati, Silchar and Dibrugarh, the Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), and a nominee from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, are also part of the committee.

The committee has been tasked with strengthening the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 through quarterly reviews, digital monitoring systems, geo-tagged verification, and integration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal.

Its major responsibilities include recommending stricter compliance standards and accountability mechanisms; monitoring waste management implementation across the state, district, block and ward levels; enforcing penalties, prosecution and accountability for violations; ensuring compliance by bulk waste generators and remediation of legacy dumpsites; promoting transparency through public disclosure of local body performance and grievance redressal; and integrating waste management awareness into school curricula through student-led activities and community programmes.

The committee is also empowered to form sub-committees and invite experts as special members for technical guidance.

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