Assam government orders strict solid waste management measures

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has now placed greater emphasis on solid waste management in the state by introducing several new measures, including a system for mandatory four-stream waste segregation—wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste; a multi-tier governance structure; and a strict three-tier enforcement system to impose fines for non-compliance with the new rules.

The state Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department has issued a notification to strengthen implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, across the state, following directions from the Supreme Court and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

As per the notification, all District Commissioners have been empowered to conduct infrastructure audits of solid waste management facilities and monitor compliance by urban and rural local bodies. Quarterly reviews of local body performance will now be mandatory, with reports submitted directly to the Chief Secretary.

Under the new order, all local bodies must declare a timeline to achieve 100% compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, within 60 days and prepare separate time-bound action plans for rectification of legacy waste dump sites.

The government has designated Block Development Officers (BDOs) as nodal officers for implementation in development blocks, while urban local bodies must appoint ward-level nodal officers within 30 days.

A key focus of the notification is four-stream waste segregation—wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste—which will now be mandatory in all households across Assam. All local bodies (urban and rural) shall ensure that segregation is practised in all households, and the same is reflected in the action plans.

Nodal officers are required to submit monthly reports on four-stream waste segregation and Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility (EBWGR) compliances to the member secretary of the state-level committee constituted under Rule 19 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, along with geo-tagged photographic evidence of compliance. The Nodal Officers have to ensure registration of Bulk Waste Generators in the EBWGR portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), once it is developed, for real-time digital reporting.

The order also introduces a multi-tier governance structure with a state-level committee under the Chief Secretary, district-level monitoring by District Commissioners, and Block and Ward-level nodal officers for on-ground implementation.

To improve public participation, all local bodies have been instructed to create online grievance redressal systems, with citizen-friendly multilingual digital platforms and possible AI integration.

In the education sector, the Assam government has directed the inclusion of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, in school curricula, along with awareness campaigns, competitions, and student-led environmental initiatives.

It is further stated that non-compliance will invite strict action through a three-tier enforcement system that includes immediate fines, criminal prosecution for continued violations and the accountability of responsible officials for oversight failures.

The government has asked all concerned departments to align existing rules and procedures with Supreme Court directions within three months while taking immediate interim measures for compliance.

Also Read: Guwahati Waste Management: Why Segregation at Source Is Crucial for Recycling and Cleaner Cities