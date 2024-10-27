Assam: Founding editor of ‘Bismoi’, Shashi Phukan, passes away in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The founder and editor of the monthly magazine “Bismoi”, which was widely read by Assamese families worldwide, Shashi Phukan, passed away. The passing away of the veteran journalist on Friday night, aged 78 years, at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after a two-month stay sent shock waves to everyone.

After suffering a head injury in a fall at home, he was initially admitted to Hayat Hospital. As directed by the Chief Minister of Assam, he was transferred to GMCH. According to reports, Phukan had two strokes the night before he passed away, which caused his health to rapidly deteriorate. He died at around 10:30 p.m. He has left behind a legacy that has impacted Assamese literature and culture significantly.

In addition to his health problems, Phukan had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic after testing positive for the virus. He recently had a chest infection that required prolonged hospitalisation. His perseverance during these trying times is evidence of his dedication to his job and community.

Published first in the stalls in 1968, Bismoi has had years of popularity as source material for Assamese viewers seeking entertainment and literary interest.

Apart from the inherent editorial vision that shaped the magazine as a platform for creativity and expression, contributions to Assamese literature and culture are far from negligible. As the community attempts to come to terms with the long-lasting influence that Phukan has had on Assamese culture and the legacy he so effortlessly leaves behind, many would be discussing the loss of a strong figure.

Within days of his death, tributes began pouring in across the state and beyond as readers and fellow writers remembered Phukan not just as an editor but as a mentor and friend. Generations have found inspiration in his work, and his absence will hurt the world of Assamese literature and beyond deeply.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Peguand Cultural Affairs of Assam, Bimal Borah condoled the death of Shashi Phukan.

