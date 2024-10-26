Noted social worker Balladev Sarma, passes away due to illness

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Balladev Sarma, the founder secretary of Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha and general secretary of Srimanta Sankar Mission, breathed his last on Friday at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital due to illness for quite sometime. He was 63.

Sarma was hospitalized on October 2 after suffering a high blood pressure-related disease and underwent surgery on October 5. Despite medical efforts, he remained unconscious until his demise.

A prominent social worker, Sarma founded Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha nearly four decades ago, which has expanded across Assam. He received the Central Government’s Yuva Award for his contributions.

Sarma played a key role in promoting library movement in Assam, advocating “Reading books enlightens society” and “Libraries are gateways to global knowledge.” He is survived by his daughter, Abhilekha Sarma after the demise of his wife last year. Sarma’s demise has saddened numerous people in Nagaon. He served as Srimanta Sankar Mission’s general secretary for 13 terms and treasurer for one term.

Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta, Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Rupak Sarma, former minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, and others have expressed deep condolences.

Srimanta Sankar Mission and Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha have announced three-day mourning.

Also Read: New Committee Formed for Small Tea Growers Association in Sonitpur District

Also Watch: