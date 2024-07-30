Assam: Four forest frontline staff awarded for bravery

Guwahati: On Global Tiger Day, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) celebrated the commitment and dedication of its frontline staff in a national event dedicated to wildlife protection on Monday. In the national event organized by NTCA, Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, four forest frontlines of Kaziranga were awarded for their extraordinary performance under the category “Wildlife Protection and Anti-poaching Activities.”

The awards have been presented to 17 frontline staff of 11 Tiger Reserves by Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav. This recognition highlights the park’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its rich biodiversity and protect its iconic wildlife. The four awardees from KNP&TR are: Constable, Assam Forest Protection Force, Bokakhat Range Gagan Kakati; Constable, Assam Forest Protection Force, Agoratoli Range Sunil Hazarika; Constable, Assam Forest Protection Force, Bokakhat Range Debajit Doley; and Boatman, Agoratoli Range Mintu Das. These individuals were honoured for their extraordinary bravery efforts when, on May 11, they successfully thwarted a rhino poaching attempt, demonstrating proactive quick action and recovery of weapons from poachers. This incident serves as a strong message of zero tolerance towards poachers and any intruders attempting to exploit the park’s rich biodiversity. Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve extended its gratitude to all the dedicated personnel who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and conservation of wildlife, stated a press release.

