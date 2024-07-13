174 Kaziranga National Park animals including ten rhinos die in floods

Kaziranga: Floods in Assam has claimed lives of 174 animals including 10 rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, officials said.

According to the park authority, the overall flood situation in the national park is now gradually improving, but 46 forest camps and parts of the park are still under water.

Field Director of Kaziranga National Park Sonali Ghosh said, “Ten rhinos and 164 other animals died in flood in the park this year so far.”

“144 hog deer, ten rhinos, two Swamp Deer, and two Sambar drowned in flood water while two Hog Deer died in vehicle hit. On the other hand, 13 animals including nine hog deer, one each Swamp Deer, otter(Pup), Rhesus Macaque, Scops Owl died under care,” Sonali Ghosh said. She also said that during the flood time park authority and forest department rescued 135 animals including two rhinos and elephants.

“After treatment, we have released 116 animals and 6 other animals are currently under treatment,” Sonali Ghosh said.

According to the park authority, 291 animals including 24 rhinos died in the 2017 flood in Kaziranga National Park, 223 animals including 21 rhinos died in the 2019 flood, and 157 animals including 19 rhinos died in the 2020 flood.

On the other hand, 26 animals including 4 rhinos died in the 2021 flood in the national park, 19 animals died in the 2022 flood and 29 animals including 7 rhinos died in the 2023 flood.

Three animals died in a vehicle hit in 2017, 17 in 2019, 22 in 2020, 11 in 2021, and 9 each in 2022 and 2023 during flood in the national park.

Kaziranga National Park is the home of more than 2600 one-horned rhinoceros. Notably, the flood situation remains grim in Assam’s Nagaon district, affecting the lives of several people. The deluge has claimed 84 lives so far across the state.

A local resident named Rita Sahani, and her family members, residents of the Jakhalabandha area, have been living in a small makeshift tent on an embankment for the last 10 days after the flood waters of the Brahmaputra river inundated her house.

Speaking to ANI, Sahani said, “There is still floodwater inside our house and we cannot go there. When the floodwater entered our house, we could not take out any household items. The rain is continuing. We are facing a lot of problems. We have received some food items from the administration. In this situation, we cannot go out to do some work. We don’t know what we will do.”

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in Nagaon district, nearly 79,000 people, including 20,612 children, are still affected by the deluge. The flood waters inundated 184 villages under six revenue circles in the district and submerged 18231.8 hectares of crop area. This year’s flood has claimed 84 lives so far across the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajlakshmi Theatre Debuts in Pathsala, Assam, Promises Vibrant Future in Mobile Theatre

Also Watch: