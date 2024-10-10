Assam: Four Kidnappers Apprehended in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati police have apprehended four individuals accused of kidnapping a driver named Amit Kumar Sinha from Guwahati, on September 28. The culprits, identified as Mofidul Haque, Rafiqul Hussain, Shariful Islam, and Mizanur Rahman, were arrested in Goalpara’s Lakhipur and Dhubri areas and are currently being transported to Guwahati for further investigation.

The driver i.e., the victim’s harrowing experience began when he picked up two customers at Khanapara, the situation took a dark turn when the customers directed him. After crossing an area, the driver was tied up with a rope, dragged to the back of the car, and driven to an unknown location in the hills.

During his week-long captivity, the driver faced physical assault and threats with weapons. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of Rs.1 crore from his family but later lowered the amount to Rs. 20 lakh, insisting they sell family land to secure his release. The victim recounted his ordeal, stating, “They assaulted me whenever I asked them to let me go. I told them I am a poor guy.”

The family of the driver filed an FIR at Dispur police station. The police were able to launch a successful rescue operation. Bhgadattapur police recovered both the driver and his vehicle from Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills on October 3.

Also Read: Assam Resident Breaks Free From Kidnappers, Rescued By Police (sentinelassam.com)