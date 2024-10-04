Assam Resident Breaks Free From Kidnappers, Rescued By Police

TURA: In an unexpected turn of event, Amit Kumar Singha, a resident of Assam, managed to break-free from his kidnappers after they abandoned him.
This happened after an extensive search operation was carried out in the Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, which led to his rescue by the West Garo Hills (WGH) district police.
As per reports, two individuals approached Singha at the Khanapara taxi stand to request him for a ride to Singimari in South Salmara, Assam.
He agreed to take the journey and picked up the two individuals at 2:30 PM. They interacted in Bengali and stopped at a petrol pump in Azara for refueling.
Subsequently, they were joined by three more persons. Little did the taxi driver know what destiny had in store for him as he was forcibly taken to an unknown location where a white Maruti Alto K10 bearing registration number BR No. AS 01BB 5510 was waiting, in which, there were three additional occupants believed to be from Garo Hills.
“He was shifted to the Alto and the other vehicle followed. He was kept somewhere in the jungle for around 7-8 days (in Garo Hills) but yesterday he heard the kidnappers were taking about police presence in the area and today morning, the victim finding no one around escaped and later was rescued by OC Damal Asim PS from the Nokma' s residence at Baljek Aduma where he had taken up shelter,” informed acting superintendent of police of WGH, Jerry Marak.