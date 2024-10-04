Assam Resident Breaks Free From Kidnappers, Rescued By Police

TURA: In an unexpected turn of event, Amit Kumar Singha, a resident of Assam, managed to break-free from his kidnappers after they abandoned him.

This happened after an extensive search operation was carried out in the Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, which led to his rescue by the West Garo Hills (WGH) district police.

As per reports, two individuals approached Singha at the Khanapara taxi stand to request him for a ride to Singimari in South Salmara, Assam.

He agreed to take the journey and picked up the two individuals at 2:30 PM. They interacted in Bengali and stopped at a petrol pump in Azara for refueling.