Assam: Four regional parties set to form new front in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four regional parties of Assam got into a huddle in a hotel in Guwahati today and announced that they would form a new political forum with the name and style ‘Assam Regional Front’.

The four parties are AJP (Asom Jatiya Parishad), Raijor Dal, Anchalik Gana Morcha, and APHLC (All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference) of Karbi Anglong.

After the meeting, MP and Anchalik Gana Morcha leader Ajit Kumar Bhuyan formally announced the would-be name of the new regional forum as the Assam Regional Front. He said that the forum would hold its first convention in mid-September in Guwahati this year. Leaders of various ethnic groups, communities, regional parties, and others would take part in the convention.

Bhuyan said that they formed a conveners’ committee today with the presidents of the four regional parties to hold the convention.

