Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) releases election manifesto in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Monday released their election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan released the election manifesto in Dibrugarh.

The manifesto, prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 has resolved to solve and develop some of the specific problems of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency area. It also promises to raise the problems of the state in Parliament if elected as a party MP.

The AJP election manifesto also includes flood and erosion problem, setting up of Namrup 4th plant, implementation of clauses of 5 and 6 of Assam Accord and withdrawal of CAA, ST status for six ethnic groups among them.

Talking to reporters, AJP general secretary Jagdish Bhuyan said, “We are contesting the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat in alliance with opposition parties. Our party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been contesting the seat. Out of 14 Lok Sabha seat, we are contesting in one seat and the people of Assam are giving us love and affection. The people of Assam has seen Lurinjyoti Gogoi as leader who can voice their issue in the parliament.”

