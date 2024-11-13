Assam: Fraudster arrested from Paltan Bazar in Guwahati city

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad police on Monday night arrested a fraudster from Paltan Bazar in Guwahati. According to police sources, a Guwahati resident named Moqbul Hoque defrauded several people by installing mobile towers on their property. The accused, however, allegedly broke the promise and had been evading capture for the past two months. The fraudster was taken into custody by Jagiroad Police last night after a formal complaint was filed. Police recovered 15 ATM cards, 3 mobile phones, including one iPhone, and one motorcycle from his possession.

