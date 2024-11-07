Guwahati: LPG Franchise Scam Duping Citizens Busted, Fraudsters On The Run

GUWAHATI: Amidst a series of financial scams that have rocked the state of late, another such fraudulent activity has come to light in Guwahati yesterday.

It involved a group of individuals who had set up a fictitious marketing company and gas agency to deceit unsuspecting customers.

The fraudsters, under the guise of the company 'Exprex', operated from their office in Panbazar, where they duped large amount of money from clients.

After their fraudulent activity came to light, the scamsters shut down the office and disappeared from the area to evade capture.