Guwahati: LPG Franchise Scam Duping Citizens Busted, Fraudsters On The Run

GUWAHATI: Amidst a series of financial scams that have rocked the state of late, another such fraudulent activity has come to light in Guwahati yesterday.
It involved a group of individuals who had set up a fictitious marketing company and gas agency to deceit unsuspecting customers.
The fraudsters, under the guise of the company 'Exprex', operated from their office in Panbazar, where they duped large amount of money from clients.
After their fraudulent activity came to light, the scamsters shut down the office and disappeared from the area to evade capture.
However, the defrauders did not cease their illicit activity as the group re-surfaced again, re-branding themselves and starting a new business under the banner 'Gulf Gas Agency', establishing another office in Fancybazar.
Their modus operandi involved cheating people by offering gas agency services as part of their scam.
Acting on credible information, the police carried out a raid at the office, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents, mobile phones, computers, and various office accessories used in the scam.
Several employees of this company have been taken into custody by the police for questioning at the Panbazar police station.
The mastermind behind the operation have been identified as Vicky Ghosh and Priya Gogoi, both of whom are currently absconding. Authorities have launched a manhunt to nab the main culprits.
