Assam: Free driving classes conclude in Kamrup Metropolitan district

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: DTO Kamrup Metropolitan District, in collaboration with the Honda Safety Driving Education Centre, provided free two-wheeler driving training to the meritorious students who recently passed the Higher Secondary Examination and received two-wheelers under the Pragyan Bharati scheme.

The free driving training for students, which started on July 1 under the planning and supervision of Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Officer, Special Duty Officer, and Additional In-Charge of the Transport Department, Gautam Das, concluded on Wednesday.

The concluding event was attended by Joint Director of the Higher Education Department Prasanna Bora, a prominent singer and senior education officer, Dr. Mausumi Saharia, Former District Transport Officer Dwijen Das, popular singer Kallol Barthakur, District Transport Officer (Enforcement), Himanshu Kumar Das, and several other dignitaries. Representatives from the Honda Safety Driving Education Centre also attended the event.

