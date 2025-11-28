Assam: Free eye camp held at Amguri Yuva Sangha in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A free eye screening camp organized by Pratishruti Foundation and the CSR wing of Star Cement, in collaboration with Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, was held at Amguri Yuva Sangha in Nortap under the Sonapur circle on Thursday. The day-long initiative provided essential eye care services to local residents.

Around 70 people attended the camp, where doctors examined patients and distributed medicines and spectacles as required. Fifteen individuals were diagnosed with cataract, and the organizers confirmed that all of them would undergo surgery at Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya at no cost. The assurance was jointly given by Dhrubajit Roy of Star Cement and Siddhartha Das of Pratishruti Foundation.

Also Read: SPP College organizes free eye check-up camp in Khargaon