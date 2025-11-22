Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College organizes free eye check-up camp in Khargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A free eye check-up camp was organized by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College, Namti, in collaboration with Renu Eye Care Centre, Dibrugarh, at Khargaon Lachit ME School on Thursday. The aim of the camp was to provide eye screening facilities to students, parents, and the residents of the greater Khargaon area, while also raising awareness on eye health.

A large number of people, including students of the host and nearby schools, underwent eye examinations during the camp. Technical support was provided by Renu Eye Care Centre's team comprising Moon Paricha, Sumi Sandikoi, and Bhaskar Jyoti Tamuli, who conducted the examinations and offered necessary guidance.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Dr Dhruvajyoti Nath, Principal of SPP College, and Diganta Saikia, Headmaster of Khargaon Lachit Middle English School. NSS volunteers of the college actively coordinated and assisted in the smooth conduct of the camp.

