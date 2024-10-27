Assam: Free Eye Screening Camp Organized at Sonapur

Guwahati: A day-long free eye screening camp was jointly organized by a city-based non government organization, Pratishruti Foundation, and Star Cement in association with Assam’s pioneer eye hospital, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, recently at Star Cement’s Sonapur premises.

Approximately 70 patients registered and received medicine as well as specs free after their check-up, which was provided by Star Cement CSR initiatives. Daylong camp ended at 4 pm, and on behalf of Star Cement and Pratishruti Foundation, Siddhartha Das felicitated the team of doctors from Sankaradeva Nethralaya and delivered a vote of thanks, a press release stated.

