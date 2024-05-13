Assam: Free-eye screening camp to organise by Cachar College

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: In a display of community service, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cachar College unit, affiliated with Assam University Silchar, joined hands with the Lions Club of Silchar Ananta and Choudhury Eye Hospital and Research Centre to organise a free eye screening camp recently at Masughat, the adopted village of NSS Cachar College Unit.

The camp, aimed at addressing the prevalent issue of vision difficulties among villagers, witnessed an overwhelming response. Patients diagnosed with cataracts and other vision difficulties were advised to undergo treatment and free cataract surgery at Choudhury Eye Hospital and Research Centre, Silchar.

Dr. Dipyaman Mohanta, the Programme Officer of NSS Cachar College Unit, highlighted the extensive survey conducted by NSS volunteers in the adopted village, revealing the need for medical facilities. Motivated by this survey, the eye screening camp was initiated to address the prevalent vision-related issues.

The initiative received cooperation from the Lions Club of Silchar Ananta, led by S. B. Dutta Choudhury and Rita Chakraborty, who collaborated with the medical team of Choudhury Eye Hospital and Research Centre to set up the camp.

Among the senior teachers of Cachar College, Sudip Kumar Das and Kiriti Bhushan Dey were also present in the camp and emphasised the significance of community engagement and social service among the youth. The medical team was led by Dr. Rishu Kumari, Dr. Rahul Yadav, and Priyom Choudhury.

