Assam: Free health check-up camp to be held on July 28 in Guwahati

Staff Correspondent

Guwahati: A free health check-up camp for journalists, photojournalists and video journalists will be organized by Jashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Dispur Press Club on July 28 in conjunction with World Hepatitis Day. The medical camp will be attended by a specialist in the Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist departments of Jashoda Hospital, Dr. K. Somashekhar Rao.

The event is sponsored by Ultra Care Diagnostics. The free health check-up camp will be held from 10 p.m. and 50 journalists will be checked. Press Club president Dr. Naren Hazarika, executive president Arjed Hussain Saharia and general secretary Kunj Mohan Roy urged the journalists who wish to register for the health check-up camp, to contact (97061-43889).

