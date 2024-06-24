Assam: AMCH to hold health check-up camp for individuals with Down syndrome

CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Department of Anatomy at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, is organizing a comprehensive health check-up camp for individuals with Down Syndrome on July 27, starting from 8 a.m. onwards at the DEI Centre, Assam Medical College. This initiative is being held in collaboration with RBSK-DEIC, the District Health Society of Dibrugarh, and the Down Syndrome Federation of India.

A press statement issued by the organizers in this regard says that the health check-up camp underscores the necessity of a multidisciplinary approach to managing Down syndrome, aiming to provide holistic health evaluations and support for the individuals affected by this genetic disorder. The main objectives of the camp are to conduct a comprehensive health assessment for all attendees to ensure their well-being and address any medical concerns. Another main goal is to identify active parents willing to participate and form a support group. This group will serve as a crucial resource for sharing experiences, providing mutual support, and advocating for the needs of individuals with Down syndrome. Moreover, the camp aims to raise awareness about Down syndrome and promote the importance of regular health check-ups and early intervention. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to this camp for an extensive health check-up and to connect with other parents and healthcare professionals dedicated to supporting individuals with Down syndrome. This initiative represents a significant step towards improving the health and quality of life for individuals with Down syndrome in the Dibrugarh region and beyond, fostering a supportive community for their families. Intending individuals can contact us at our mobile number, 9435034595, for patient details and more information in connection with the camp. Notably, Down syndrome, also called ‘trisomy’, is a genetic chromosome 21 disorder causing developmental and intellectual delays. It causes a distinct facial appearance, an intellectual disability, and developmental delays. It may be associated with thyroid or heart disease. Multisystem involvement can be there.

