Assam: FSSAI asks for special drive to check adulteration of food products

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked to conduct a special drive to check the adulteration of sweets, savouries, milk, and milk products during the festive seasons.

FSSAI recently wrote a letter to the Commissioner of the Food Safety Authority of the state to conduct the special drive. In the letter, the FSSAI said, “This is with reference to the ensuing festive season in the country during which the demand for sweets, savouries, milk, and milk products like ghee, khoya, paneer, etc. increases, and as a result of which the economic motivation to adulterate such products to meet the rising demands of the consumers also increases.” In such a scenario, the preventive actions, including carrying out special surveillance/enforcement drives by the Food Safety Officers/Designated Officers, especially at hot spots of such practices under their respective jurisdictions, can be an effective tool to curb such practices while ensuring the safety of such products.”

The letter further said, “Accordingly, it is requested that strict vigil be kept on the manufacturing and sale of sweets, savouries, milk, and milk products like ghee, khoya, paneer, etc. during the on-going festive seasons in your respective jurisdictions. The frequent enforcement/surveillance drives are conducted during the festive season to prevent any such malpractices. Also, the Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), where available, are to be positioned in the prominent market or the basis of specific intelligence input, etc., so as to ensure that such products are safe to consume and are strictly as per the respective food product standards.”

