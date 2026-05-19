Assam Fuel Supply Stable: IOCL, BPCL, HPCL Assure Adequate Petrol, Diesel and LPG Across State

GUWAHATI: The State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry in Assam-cum-Executive Director & State Head, Indian Oil AOD State Office, Guwahati, has informed that the availability of essential petroleum products, including Petrol (MS), Diesel (HSD), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), remains normal and uninterrupted across Assam.

Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) - are maintaining adequate fuel stocks across all supply locations, and the overall supply position in the region continues to remain stable.

The entire fuel supply chain, from terminals and depots to retail outlets, is operating efficiently and without any disruption. Fuel stocks are being continuously monitored, and replenishment activities are progressing smoothly across all locations in the State. LPG supplies to domestic consumers are being prioritized and remain normal across the state. The situation is being closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted delivery to all consumers.

The Oil Industry is maintaining close coordination on logistics, stock movement, and retail operations to ensure seamless availability of fuel across the region. The public is requested to remain assured and continue with normal consumption patterns and refrain from panic buying. Consumers are advised to rely only on official communications from Oil Marketing Companies for accurate and verified information regarding fuel availability. (PIB)

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