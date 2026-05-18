Fuel price burns holes in pockets of residents across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The recent rise in petrol and diesel prices has triggered concern among citizens across Guwahati, with many residents saying the increase will directly affect their daily expenses and monthly household budgets.

At present, petrol is being sold at Rs 101.20 per litre, diesel at Rs 92.49 per litre, while premium-grade petrol has reached Rs 110.15 per litre in the city.

The impact is being felt strongly by taxi and cab drivers, many of whom say the increasing fuel prices have made it difficult to sustain their livelihoods amid already rising operational costs.

“This is a major blow for us as the increasing fuel cost has only added to our compounding problems of rising toll taxes and maintenance expenditure. Our earnings are not sufficient anymore. Sometimes we are compelled to increase fares for passengers just to manage daily expenses. Passengers become upset as they, too, are facing financial pressure,” said a city taxi driver.

Another cab driver, who operates app-based taxi services in Guwahati, said the hike would directly reduce the number of trips taken by customers. “People now avoid unnecessary travel because transport has become expensive. Earlier, customers used to book cabs frequently, but now many prefer sharing rides or cancelling trips midway after checking fares. Our daily income has reduced significantly,” he said.

A driver involved in package tours and intercity travel said the fuel price rise would also affect tourism-related transport services. “Package tour prices are bound to increase now. Usually, tours range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 or even more depending on the destination, distance and duration. Fuel is one of the biggest expenses for us, and with diesel prices increasing continuously, maintaining reasonable rates has become difficult,” he stated.

Another driver expressed concern over the future sustainability of small transport operators. “Every few months fuel prices go up, but our income does not increase accordingly. After paying EMIs, vehicle servicing costs and fuel expenses, very little remains with us. Many drivers are struggling to support their families,” he added.

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