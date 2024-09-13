Assam: Full-fledged school education board constituted in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the merger of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) with the appointment of chairman and vice-chairman, the government has constituted the full-fledged Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

The new board comprises R.C. Jain as the chairman and Rukma Gohain Baruah as the vice chairman. The ex-officio members are: senior most secretary of the School Education, Assam; secretary of SEBA; secretary of AHSEC; mission director, National Health Mission, Assam; chairman of State Council of Vocational Training; director of Employment and Craftmen Training; director of Secondary Education, Assam; director of Elementary Education, Assam; director of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Assam; director of Social Justice and Empowerment; director of Tea Tribes Welfare; and director of Bodo and other tribal languages.

The members to be nominated by the Governor of Assam are: Inspector of Schools, Kamrup District Circle, Kamrup; principal of Morigaon H.S. and M.P. School, Dibyajyoti Tamuli; in-charge headmaster of B.C. Roy Memorial Academy, Ranpur, Silchar, Uday Bhanu Sing Chhetri; headmaster of Tihu Girls’ High School, Labanya Kalita; and one representative each from Gauhati University, Assam Skill University, and Rabindranath Tagore University, on the recommendation of the respective vice-chancellors.

The presidents of M.E. School Teachers’ Association, presidents of High School Teachers’ Association, presidents of Madhyamik Siksha Santha, presidents of Higer Secondary Teachers’ Association, principal of Panigaon O.P.D. College, Lakhimpur, principal of Debraj Roy College, Golaghat, and principal of K.C. Das Commerce College, Guwahati, are also the selected members of the board.

The co-opted members will be selected by the board by a resolution in the first meeting.

