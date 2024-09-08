Assam Government Merges SEBA and AHSEC, Forms Unified State School Education Board

GUWAHATI: Assam government has dissolved both the Secondary Education Board of Assam, also known as SEBA, and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, and formed an integrated board: the Assam State School Education Board. This is in tune with restructuring the education system in Assam so as to meet the requirements of the 21st century. The orders to this effect were issued through an official notification signed by the Governor of Assam.

This decision is in line with the aims of the National Education Policy, 2020. Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the move marked a "major milestone." He wrote on X, "In tune with NEP 2020, we have integrated SEBA & AHSEC to create a single Assam State School Education Board-streamlining school education in tune with the requirements of the 21st century."

Heading this new body is retired IAS officer R.C. Jain, who has been appointed as Chairman, Assam State School Education Board for three years or till the attainment of the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. This appointment brings an end to his previous tenure as Chairman of SEBA with immediate effect.

While the merger was given legitimacy under the Assam State School Education Board Act, 2024, it is the latter that has drafted the integration of the two boards. The said Act provides for responsibility and powers of a new unit in restructurizing school education in Assam, answering the need for the modern-day requirement, along with ensuring smooth transition.

Jain's appointment is under Clause 5(1)(i) of the Assam State School Education Board Act, 2024, reads the official notification. His remuneration as Chairman shall be governed by Clause 8 of the said Act. The new Assam State School Education Board is formed with the intention to regularize the administration and development of the curriculum in schools for giving holistic education to the students to suit the needs of the time.

While restructuring education, Assam is planning to improve the academic standards within the State, thereby preparing students to face the challenges in a fast-developing world. The merger is not only symbolic of changing perspectives regarding how education will be handled in the state but has also acted as a model for all the others working to achieve what was contemplated in NEP 2020.