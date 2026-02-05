Assam: Gajendra Nath Thakuria Memorial Lecture delivered at Dakshin Kamrup College

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The first Gajendra Nath Thakuria memorial annual lecture, organised by the teachers’ unit of Dakshin Kamrup College in Mirza, was held on Wednesday on the theme “Amar Bhasha Shuddha Koi Kou aru Likhu Ahok (Let us speak and write our language correctly)”. Eminent science writer Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami delivered the memorial lecture.

The programme began with a floral tribute to Gajendra Nath Thakuria, the founder principal of Dakshin Kamrup College, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The felicitation ceremony was conducted by Jayanta Kumar Baishya, faculty member of the Department of Chemistry. Dr Bhabani Baishya, secretary of the Teachers’ Unit, explained the objective of the programme, while Dr Anuradha Gogoi, Professor in the Department of Economics, presented a Borgeet.

Before the lecture, Dr Niva Thakuria, president of the Teachers’ Unit, spoke on the life and contributions of Gajendra Nath Thakuria. Dr Partha Pratim Goswami of the Department of Physics introduced the resource person.

In his lecture, Dr Goswami highlighted the immense power of language and stressed the importance of speaking and writing Assamese correctly. He observed that proper use of language is essential for a healthy society and urged parents to be careful while teaching their children their mother tongue. He noted that a child’s brain remains most receptive to language learning up to the age of four. Dr Goswami also cautioned that the Assamese language faces decline when incorrect usage is accepted over time as normal.

The lecture concluded with an interactive session, during which Dr Goswami responded to questions from students and faculty members. Dr Niva Thakuria and Dr Bhabani Baishya, president and secretary of the Teachers’ Unit respectively, expressed gratitude to all for the successful organization of the programme held in memory of Gajendra Nath Thakuria, regarded as the architect of Dakshin Kamrup College.

