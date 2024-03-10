Assam: Dakshin Kamrup Girls College, Mirza organized a workshop on ‘Mind Power’

Mirza: Dakshin Kamrup Girls College, Mirza, a leading educational institution in lower Assam, and the NSS unit of the college have organized a one-day workshop on “Mind Power” for the students from Saturday. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Mitali Kathkatia, Programme Officer, NSS Group, and Associate Professor, Department of Education, stated a press release.

The workshop focuses on “Mind Power”, personality development, time management, mental strength, etc by the resource person professional Personality Development trainer, inspirational speaker and Assistant professor in Mass Communication. In this workshop, the students seek solutions to some of their personal problems related to mental strength and discuss their personality development.

The workshop was attended by about 50 students. Dr. Das said, “This workshop will help you pass the test of life. Without personality development, you cannot reach the ultimate goal of life. We all have a livelihood, big or small. But, many don’t have a life. We have to think about shaping our lives. In today’s competitive world, we need tremendous mental strength to compete with others. They are the ones who are responsible. The event was held for a NSS camp week on March 2. The workshops are conducted to provide practical knowledge to the students, along with field studies and some life oriented knowledge through the workshops. The college has received the President’s Award of India. NSS has earned a reputation for doing a lot of work in the past.

