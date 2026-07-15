Assam: Gandharba Kala Kendra Celebrates 22nd Foundation Year

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gandharba Kala Kendra celebrated its 22nd Foundation Year with a cultural programme at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir Auditorium on July 13, honouring eminent artistes and showcasing Assam’s classical and folk traditions.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Padma Shri Dr Surya Kanta Hazarika, Padma Shri Nuruddin Ahmed and institution president Upen Chandra Gogoi. The institution felicitated eminent Bihu artistes and Assam Gaurav awardees Ranjit Gogoi, Khagen Gogoi, Dr Rupa Deka Patar and Junu Rajkhowa for their contributions to Assamese folk culture.

The event featured the release of two books authored by Dreamly Gogoi on Bihu culture and its associated crafts and economy. Cultural performances included Sattriya recitals by Dreamly Gogoi, participants of a Sattriya workshop and students of the institution.

The programme also honoured several noted artistes and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardees. The Nritya Rasika Award–2026, instituted in memory of former student Krishangi Rajbongshi, was presented to Pankaj Saikia Borbayan of Purana Kamalabari Satra, Jorhat.

The celebration concluded with prize distribution to winners of the All Assam Solo Sattriya Dance Competition and certificates for participants of the Sattriya dance workshop.

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