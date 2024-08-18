Assam: Gauhati High Court asks Mising Autonomous Council to Submit Survey Report

Economically backwards

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam has asked the MAC (Mising Autonomous Council) to submit the report of the survey of economically backward families in the MAC area conducted by the council.

The bench also directed the MAC to file an additional affidavit regarding the progress taken pursuant to the resolutions taken by the Council in its meeting held on January 2, 2024.

The suo motu PIL (6/2023) was in connection with allegations that the benefits of various schemes in the MAC area were reaching the target beneficiaries. MAC counsel S. Borthakur submitted that, pursuant to the directions given by this Court on March 1, 2024, and April 19, 2024, an additional affidavit was filed on behalf of the Principal Secretary of the MAC on July 17, 2024. The affidavit mentioned that the Council, in its meeting held on January 2, 2024, had taken a decision for proper implementation of the various schemes.

He also submitted that, so far as the survey for identifying the economically backward families is concerned, it is almost complete, and a copy of the survey report would be provided before this Court on the next date of listing.

The bench listed the PIL for its next hearing after eight weeks.

