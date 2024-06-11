AASCSU Accuses Mising Autonomous Council of Seizing Market Areas and Beels in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat district unit of the All Assam Schedule Caste Students' Union (AASCSU) activists sent a memorandum to the Golaghat District Commissioner on Monday, accusing the Mising autonomous council of seizing market areas and beels. The organization's president and secretary, Pranab Protim Das and Indra Prasad Das, issued a memorandum stating that the schedule caste group has legal provisions for reservation markets and beels. It's interesting to note that the Mising autonomous council purportedly called for bids by issuing an order, despite the fact that numerous markets and beels within the Fishery Development Corporation were already assigned to the schedule caste group. In this regard the organization appealed to the Golaghat DC to look into the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Cattle Theft Rattles Samar Dalani, Residents Urge Authorities to Tackle Rising Cow Smuggling Menace

Also watch: