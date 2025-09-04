Assam: Gauhati High Court gives Three Weeks for Counter Affidavit

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court today observed that the counsel for the state has submitted the affidavit earlier ordered by the court. The affidavit said that due process of law was followed, along with the report of a three-member committee.

The Court was of the opinion that petitioners be given 3 weeks' time to respond to the affidavit and also granted 3 weeks for a separate affidavit to be filed by NCHAC. The bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi said this while hearing the writ petition (WP-C 467/2025) today.

Advocate General Debojit Saikia told the court that a cement company purchased the land at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per bigha.

It was observed that the land was acquired to set up a cement factory at Umrangso, which is within the 6th Schedule District of Dima Hasao (earlier North Cachar Hill District) and a biodiversity hotspot.

