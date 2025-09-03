Guwahati

Gauhati High Court makes Rafick Ahmed’s Bail Absolute in Sonari Case

The Gauhati High Court has made absolute the ad-interim pre-arrest bail earlier granted to journalist Rafick Ahmed in connection with the Sonari Police case
Gauhati High Court
Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has made absolute the ad-interim pre-arrest bail earlier granted to journalist Rafick Ahmed in connection with the Sonari Police case relating to the suicide of Rajapukhuri Gaon Panchayat president, Debojit Hazarika. After hearing submissions from both parties and examining the case diary, the court ruled that the interim bail would continue with conditions. Ahmed has been directed not to abscond or tamper with evidence. The case was registered at Sonari Police Station following Hazarika’s death, in which two suicide notes were reportedly recovered.

