Assam: Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to an RTI Activist Dulal Bora

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to controversial Right to Information (RTI) activist Dulal Bora. Bora was arrested on September 25 by the Delhi Crime Branch. Bora's name was also linked to many serious charges, including extortion, conspiracy, and his alleged role in the suicide of BJP worker Devojit Hazarika in the Charaideo district.

Hazarika's death was preceded by a note accusing several individuals, including Bora, of causing him severe distress. Bora's involvement in the case had sparked widespread concern.

Bora was taken into custody while seeking medical treatment in Delhi.

