Assam: RTI Activist Dulal Bora Arrested In Delhi On Extortion Charges

GUWAHATI: A Right to Information (RTI) activist going by the name of Dulal Bora was arrested by the Delhi Police this morning. Bora, who had been on the run, was nabbed from a private hospital in the national capital, where he had allegedly admitted himself under the guise of illness.

His apprehension pertains to a case related to the alleged exploiting of the Right to Information (RTI) act for “personal gains”.

He abused the RTI by filing an application to inquire about the irregularities in the construction of a local temple in Rajapukhuri panchayat.

Despite receiving departmental responses, Bora persistently harassed Devojit Hazarika, the panchayat representative responsible for the project.