Assam: Gauhati High Court Simplifies FIR Norm on Matters under NCRP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court issued a notification stating a guideline relating to the release of seized money in connection with cyber frauds or crimes registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

According to the notification, "The trial courts are directed not to insist on registration of FIRs in matters which have already been registered online on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on cyber frauds/crimes and dispose of such matters for releasing the frozen/blocked money to the victims on the basis of a police report regarding the authenticity of the money seized and its ownership, along with the action taken report to be filed by the respective cyber police station/investigating officer."

