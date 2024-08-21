Assam: Cyber Police crackdown on digital fraud in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from Cyber PS recovered an amount of Rs. 49,999 after a victim from Nalapara was defrauded of the same amount following a digital arrest by cyber fraudsters.

The victim was threatened in the name of a government agency and convinced to pay after threatening to implicate him in a false case. The money has been credited into the victim’s bank account.

