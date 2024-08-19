Assam: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to Arrange Vehicles for Female Doctors

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: To ensure the safety and security of female doctors, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has arranged for dedicated vehicles to transport on-duty female doctors at night. This decision comes in the wake of the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

As per the order, female doctors requiring transportation between the main hospital campus, Superspeciality Hospital, CN Centre, and Hostel No. 3 can contact the on-duty casualty officer, who will arrange for a vehicle and ensure a female security guard accompanies them. This measure aims to provide a safe and secure environment for female doctors attending calls in different wards and units during the night.

